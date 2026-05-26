CEBL WEEKLY Preview: Battle of Alberta Meets in Middle, and Early Numbers to Know

Published on May 26, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Calgary Surge guard Evan Gilyard II

(Calgary Surge) Calgary Surge guard Evan Gilyard II(Calgary Surge)

Whenever the Edmonton Stingers and Calgary Surge square off, there's always a little extra on the line between the Alberta rivals.

But on Sunday, the stakes will be even higher.

The Surge will host the Stingers at Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer, AB, the site of last year's memorable showdown, where Edmonton came out on top. This time around, both teams enter hungry for a much-needed win.

Edmonton (1-3) and Calgary (0-3) each enter the week sitting on three losses and already at least two games back of the West-leading Vancouver Bandits and Winnipeg Sea Bears.

Worse yet for the Surge, there's still a goose egg in the win column.

Their closest opportunity came in the season opener when they got within a possession of the Ottawa BlackJacks in Target Score Time but wound up falling 93-88. Since then, Calgary lost by double-digits to each of the Brampton Honey Badgers and Bandits.

Still, there is some reason for optimism within the Surge, who reached the CEBL Finals last year.

Point guard Evan Gilyard II has picked up right where he left off last season, putting up 23.7 points per game and connecting on 38.5 per cent of his three-point shot attempts while also dishing 6.7 assists per contest.

Canadian Olumide Adelodun is also off to a strong start in his second CEBL season, more than doubling his scoring average to 16.7 points per game and continuing to hit three-pointers at a high rate. Moreover, fellow Canadian Rugzy Miller-Moore has yet to make his season debut, and he'll add another fierce scoring threat once he returns.

North of Red Deer, meanwhile, the Stingers continue searching for their identity after key losses in Sean East II and Keon Ambrose-Hylton this off-season.

Central to that has been newcomer Dain Dainja, who is registering a team-leading 23.8 points and nine rebounds per game despite not even attempting a three-pointer. Both marks are good for fifth leaguewide.

The Stingers are also just four points away from having a completely different outlook after their 101-99 home loss to the defending-champion Niagara River Lions on Sunday marked their second two-point defeat of the season.

Edmonton also has a dominant win over the Bandits on their resumé as their lone victory.

But before long, more of those tight, late games must swing their way. No better time for that to start than Sunday against their provincial rivals in Red Deer.

Early numbers to know

3.2 - Teddy Allen's league-leading steals-per-game mark. The Sea Bears star scorer's 16 swipes through four games are already the second-most of his five-year CEBL career.

17 - Bandits guard Jaelen House set a single-game CEBL assists record in a win over the Stingers in which he also had 32 points and seven rebounds.

19-0 - the Target Score Time comeback run put on by the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a stunning win over the Saskatoon Mamba.

42.5% - the Mamba's three-point percentage for the season despite sitting last in the West at 0-4. Perhaps they need to lean even further into the deep ball.

100% - Gilyard II's free-throw percentage on 15 tries, the last player in the league not to miss from the stripe (minimum 10 attempts).

Weekly schedule (Nine games)

Game #20 - Tuesday, May 26 - NRL at MTL - 7:30 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (CBC Gem, YouTube, RDS.ca, CEBL+)

Game #21 - Thursday, May 28 - MTL at BHB - 11 a.m. ET - CAA Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #22 - Thursday, May 28 - SSS at CGY - 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #23 - Friday, May 29 - VAN at NRL - 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Meridian Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #24 - Friday, May 29 - WPG at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST / 8:30 p.m. CDT / 9:30 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #25 - Saturday, May 30 - VAN at BHB - 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - CAA Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #26 - Sunday, May 31 - OTT at MTL - 4 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (CBC Gem, YouTube, RDS.ca, CEBL+)

Game #27 - Sunday, May 31 - EDM at CGY - 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET - Marchant Crane Centrium (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #28 - Sunday, May 31 - SSS at SSK - 4 p.m. CST / 6 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 26, 2026

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