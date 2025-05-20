CEBL Set for Canadian Basketball First with Outdoor Game in Montreal, and a Finals Rematch in Vancouver

It promises to be something Canadian basketball fans have never seen before.

The Montreal Alliance will host Canada's first professional five-on-five outdoor basketball game on Friday when they welcome the Ottawa BlackJacks to IGA Stadium. Live coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, RDS, CEBL+ and TSN+.

"When we launched the Alliance, our goal was to bring something unique to Montréal," said Joel Anthony, the co-owner and general manager of the Alliance. "This game under the stars embodies that- an experience that goes beyond sport, writing our team into the history of Canadian basketball. We are proud to break conventions and offer fans an evening that pays tribute to this incredible city."

Billed in Montreal as Éclipse: Match Sous les Étoiles, the game will be worth tuning into for the unique sights and sounds alone.

Under both the stars and the lights, the Alliance will look to build of their season-opening win against the Brampton Honey Badgers in which two newcomers led the way.

Montreal native Quincy Guerrier, the team captain who played with Raptors 905 of the G League, posted a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double in his league debut, while American forward Dontay Bassett added his own double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Guerrier, in particular, represents a changing of the guard in Montreal after Alli-Oop Investments, a local group, purchased the team from the league in January.

Among the group's first announcements was the outdoor game, which will be played at the same stadium that hosts tennis stars annually at the National Bank Open and has a capacity of 11,500.

Then, Montreal brought in two-time CEBL champion Jermaine Small as its head coach and imported the likes of Guerrier, Bassett and Anthony Walker, who played in the 2023 Final Four with the Miami Hurricanes.

Now, one year after hosting Championship Weekend and falling just short against the eventual champion Niagara River Lions in the semifinals, the Alliance already seem like a force to be reckoned with this season.

Championship rematch

Not to be overshadowed by the bright lights in Montreal, Niagara heads to Vancouver one night earlier for a Finals rematch against the Bandits.

And in a league where there is constant turnover, both teams enter with much of the same core.

First, a quick reminder of how last year's championship game went down: Niagara led comfortably for most of the contest and took a 10-point lead into Target Score Time. Then, chaos ensued - the Bandits chipped away, eventually tying the game at 95 to leave both team within a basket of the title. Eventually, Khalil Ahmad drove in for the winning bucket.

And while Ahmad won't be on the court on Thursday - though he could still return to Niagara this season - plenty of other key characters will partake in the rematch.

Both coaches have become staples of their organizations as Niagara's Victor Raso recently became the first CEBL coach to ever reach 100 regular season games while Kyle Julius consistently runs a strong ship in Vancouver.

The River Lions also return players like Kimbal Mackenzie, Elijah Lufile and Omari Moore (though Moore missed Niagara's season opener) while the Bandits come armed with big Australian Mitch Creek and Canadian Duane Notice, though reigning MVP Tazé Moore is absent.

It all sets up for a fascinating showdown - catch the action Thursday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on CEBL+, TSN+ and NLSE.

Shooting Stars tip off

Just one team in the league has yet to hit the court: Scarborough.

But that will change Sunday with a visit to provincial rival Brampton.

The 2023 champion Shooting Stars yet again boast a fascinating roster with returning players such as Hason Ward, Donovan Williams and Danilo Djuricic in addition to newcomer Yuri Collins, who plays for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

Perhaps most important, however, is the return of Cat Barber, the CEBL's second all-time leading scorer and a certified microwave who poured in 24 consecutive points for Scarborough in a game last season.

Armed with continuity and talent, the Shooting Stars will aim to become the second CEBL team with multiple championships.

They take on the Honey Badgers on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with live coverage on Game+, CEBL+, TSN+ and NLSE.

Weekly schedule (nine games)

Game #7 - Wednesday, May 21 - BHB at OTT - 7:30 p.m. ET - The Arena at TD Place (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #8 - Thursday, May 22 - EDM at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST/MT / 9:30 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #9 - Thursday, May 22 - NRL at VAN - 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET - Langley Events Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #10 - Friday, May 23 - OTT at MTL - 8 p.m. ET - IGA Stadium (TSN, RDS2, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #11 - Friday, May 23 - CGY at WPG - 7:30 p.m. CDT / 6:30 p.m. MT / 8:30 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #12 - Saturday, May 24 - NRL at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST / 9:30 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #13 - Saturday, May 24 - EDM at VAN - 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET - Langley Events Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #14 - Sunday, May 25 - SSS at BHB - 2 p.m. ET - CAA Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #15 - Sunday, May 25 - WPG at CGY - 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CDT / 4 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

