Ceballos and Ramquist Set to Join Stingers Coaching Staff

March 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







The Willmar Stingers announce today the signing of two assistant coaches for the 2024 Northwoods League season. Catching/hitting coach Chris Ceballos and pitching coach Conrad Ramquist. The two will be joining third year field manager Freddy Smith for the 15th season of Stingers baseball.

Ceballos, is currently an assistant coach at Jessup University. Chris played Division 1 baseball at Kansas State. Having been a three-year backstop for the Wildcats, he brings a wealth of knowledge to Willmar. In his collegiate career he won multiple accolades. He was awarded All - Big 12 Honorable Mention, Big 12 Player of the Week, Buster Posey Catcher of the Year Watch list, and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Ceballos split time as a catcher and designated hitter for Wildcats baseball. His final senior season he appeared in 46 games, 45 being a starter. Across those starts he amassed 11 home runs, 36 runs batted in, five multi-hit games, and a fielding percentage of .989

The Stingers will not be Chris's first experience in summer collegiate baseball. He played for the Amarillo Sod Squad in the Texas Collegiate League during the 2020 season. Ceballos's playing career started in his hometown Chino Hills, CA. Post high school he spent one year at both Cal State Fullerton then Orange Coast College prior to Kansas State.

Ramquist, will be mentoring the Stingers pitching staff this coming season. Ramquist is an alumnus from the University of Texas. Prior to the Longhorns he played baseball at San Jacinto Junior College. As a pitcher he lettered and helped lead the team to a conference championship.

After transferring for education and baseball, he joined the track team at the University of Texas as a Javelin thrower. Post graduation, he oversaw baseball camps for the University of Texas at Austin, providing instruction on skills/drills/mentality to UTs annual summer baseball camps. Ramquist is now entering his 3rd season as the Tigers pitching coaching. While fulfilling the duties as pitching coach, he also serves as the team's head strength & conditioning staff. Throughout his career he has helped mentor and train 17 players who have been drafted in the MLB.

Ceballos and Ramquist are much anticipated additions to the Willmar Stingers coaching staff. They will be looking to work with Smith in managing this season's team to potentially another division title.

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include premium select games throughout the summer that includes the 2024 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night.

For more information and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 12, 2024

Ceballos and Ramquist Set to Join Stingers Coaching Staff - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.