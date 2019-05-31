CC Makes Late Charge to Salvage Finale

MIDLAND - Backed by five frames of two-hit work from the bullpen, Corpus Christi scratched out a ninth-inning marker to beat the RockHounds, 4-3, Thursday night at Security Bank Ballpark.

Midland took two of three in the set, with the contests being decided by four combined runs.

With the Hooks trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Stephen Wrenn sent a lead-off single into center field. Two outs later, Osvaldo Duarte ripped the first James Naile pitch into left-center, chasing Wrenn home from first base.

Corpus Christi (26-26) pushed ahead in the sixth thanks to back-to-back doubles by Granden Goetzman and Ronnie Dawson. Luis Santana's first Double-A hit, and his first knock of the season, was an RBI single into centerfield that handed the Hooks a 3-2 lead.

Corpus Christi lefty Jonathan Bermudez, who spun a perfect fifth, stranded the bases loaded in the sixth.

The Hounds (24-28) managed to tie the game in the seventh. Lead-off hitter Brallan Perez sent an 0-1 pitch from Carlos Sanabria into right field. Wrenn was fooled by the wind-aided fly ball that landed over his head for a three-bagger. Chase Calabuig was next and lifted a sac fly to left field.

Sanabria (3-0) retired six in a row before exiting after the eighth. He struck out the final four men he faced.

The Hooks sent seven men to bat in the ninth against Trey Cochran-Gil (2-2). Carlos Canelon, playing in his third game of the season, stroked a lead-off single and wound up scoring the go-ahead run via a wild pitch.

Justin Ferrell pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

Corpus Christi starter Carson LaRue and the trio of relievers teamed to strike out 15 on the night.

Wrenn, who notched a walk and three hits, including a pair of doubles, went 7-for-10 in the series.

The Hooks head to Frisco for a three-game series at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Jonathan Hernandez is slated to pitch for the first-place RoughRiders Friday night. Corpus Christi, trailing Frisco by 1.5 games in the first-half standings, will counter with J.B. Bukauskas. First pitch 7:05.

