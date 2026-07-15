CBS Match Preview: Louisville City vs. Pittsburgh, July 18, 12 p.m. ET
Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Dan Lucas is joined by Devon Kerr to break down the network clash on CBS featuring defending title-winner Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and defending Players' Shield holder Louisville City FC at F.N.B. Stadium.
CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year with action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.
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