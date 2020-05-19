Cayden Primeau Named to AHL All-Rookie Team
May 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The American Hockey League announced today that Rocket goaltender Cayden Primeau has been named to the All-Rookie Team for the 2019-20 season.
Primeau, 20, established himself as one of the top goaltenders in the League in his first AHL season. In 33 appearances with Laval, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound netminder posted a record of 17-11-3, while ranking ninth in the league (first among rookie goaltenders) with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. The Farmington Hills, MI native also tied for third in the AHL with four shutouts behind only Kaapo Kahkonen (Iowa Wild) and Maxime Lagacé (Providence Bruins).
A seventh-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2017 (199th overall), Primeau also played in his first two NHL games earlier this season. He earned his first NHL win against the Ottawa Senators on December 11.
This marks the first time a Rocket player has earned All-Rookie Team honors.
