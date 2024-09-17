Sports stats



Philadelphia Union

Cavan Sullivan Meets His Idol Messi!

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video


Check out the Philadelphia Union Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central