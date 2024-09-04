Cavalry FC's Red Hot Form: CPL Newsroom

September 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







Mitchell Tierney and Charlie O'Connor-Clarke break down the red-hot form Cavalry FC have found themselves on this week's episode of CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen

Full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEWMgzmouKg -- : OneSoccer

Canadian Premier League Stories from September 4, 2024

