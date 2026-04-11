Cavalry FC - Atlético Ottawa: the Rematch

Published on April 10, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







A moment immortalized, a rematch reignited.

Sunday afternoon, for the first time since the Icicle Kick, Atlético Ottawa take on Cavalry FC, this time at ATCO Field.

Kick-off 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT on TSN and OneSoccer. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 10, 2026

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