'Cats Take 1-0 Series Lead into Mahoning Valley

September 5, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release





TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats squeezed out a 9-6 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in Game One of the playoffs, with the Scrappers stranding the tying runs on base in the ninth inning.

The ValleyCats will now head to Mahoning Valley within one win of advancing to the New York-Penn League Championship in the best of three series.

Logan Mattix, Oscar Campos and Carlos Machado led the way, each collecting two hits, while Machado and Mattix each totaled a pair of runs batted in.

Brett Conine earned the win, starting the game with five stellar innings, allowing just one earned run.

Manny Ramirez then took over in the sixth and only recorded two outs.

Down 9-2 at the time, the Scrappers scored four unanswered runs on two separate two run shots by Ruben Cardenas and Jose Fermin in the sixth and seventh innings.

Austin Hansen gave up the latter of the two home runs, relieving Ramirez and locking down the win by pitching through the ninth innng.

Now with the ValleyCats having a 1-0 series lead, the series will be decided in Mahoning Valley, which has home field advantage by virtue of having the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Righty Brett Daniels will start for Tri-City opposite of righty Shane McCarthy for Mahoning Valley on Thursday, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.

