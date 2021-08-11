'Cats Split Doubleheader in Final Leg at Steel Yard

GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (31-46) split a doubleheader with the Houston Apollos (11-64) with a 13-9 RailCats win in a game one continuation followed by a 4-1 Apollos win in a seven-inning game two.

In his first game since July 18, Michael Woodworth returned with a vengeance as the first RailCats' hitter to record five hits in a game in 2021 during the game one win.

While Trevor Lubking earned his first win at the Steel Yard this season in the first of two games on the day, Matt Cronin dealt a gem in 5.1 innings of one-run baseball to take game two. Cronin allowed a run and two hits in the first and then retired 15 of the next 17 he faced en route to the victory.

In game one, Gary SouthShore would score in the first on back-to-back hits from the top of the order to take a 1-0 lead, but Houston powered back with an Ian Yetsko three-run homerun in the top of the second before the game was postponed due to a weather delay.

After the restart, Woodworth would single in two to tie up the game, the first pair of six unanswered runs capped off by a Daniel Lingua three-run blast to take the 7-3 lead in the fourth.

The RailCats would score in each of the first seven innings of the game to take a 13-5 lead headed to the ninth, and despite a four-run final frame from Houston, the RailCats took the 13-9 win.

Game two was a similar story right off the bat after a Tom Walraven RBI-single in the opening frame, but Jared Fry's first career hit was a two-RBI single to retake the lead as Houston never looked back.

Houston would quiet the Railcats the rest of the way to win their eleventh of the season.

Game three between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Houston Apollos is scheduled for tomorrow, August 12 at 7:10 p.m. at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

