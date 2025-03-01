Cats Pull off Dramatic Comeback and OT Win

March 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

In the most dramatic game so far this season, the Wildcats stormed back after trailing 3-0 and went on to defeat the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-3 in overtime before 5,400 fans at the Avenir Centre.

Marcus Vidicek snapped in the winning goal, his 34th, on the powerplay at 4:15 of extra time leading Moncton to their 7th straight win. The Moncton captain also extended his goal-scoring streak to eight games.

Trailing 3-0 in the second period, Moncton roared back on goals by Gabe Smith (16th), Preston Lounsbury (14th) and Julius Sumpf, shorthanded, his 23rd, setting the scene for Vidicek's overtime winner.

The Cats also had to kill off a 5-minute Armada powerplay, which extended well into the overtime.

Cats Goaltender Mathis Rousseau recorded his 100th QMJHL victory with 18 saves. Moncton poured 41 shots at Vincent Gladu.

The Cats swing into Quebec for three games this week, opening Wednesday night in Rimouski at 8pm, followed by Friday night in Sherbrooke and Saturday at 5pm in Boisbriand against the Armada. Tune in for all the action with Marty Kingston on Cats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM and CHL TV.

Article by Marty Kingston

