Cats Host Voltigeurs in Friday Night Battle

February 27, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Friday night is going to be loud! We've got the 'Battle of the Schools' cheering us on against the defending QMJHL champions, the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Volts are 1st place in the Western Conference and have clinched their spot in the playoffs.

The Wildcats are 9-1 in their last 10 games and 17 year-old sophomore sensation Caleb Desnoyers leads the way with 76 points (33G, 43A) - tied for 2nd in the QMJHL. The Cats hang on to 1st place in the league, are ranked #2 in the CHL and have clinched a playoff spot and the regular season Maritimes Division title.

Drummondville are led up front by 20 year-old Luke Woodworth (16G, 57A) and NB native Sam Oliver (46G, 24A). The Volts are 5-5 in their last 10 games and Friday night is their first game of a 3-in-3 Maritime road trip.

