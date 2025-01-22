Cats Host Titan Friday, Women in Sport Night

January 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







We celebrate Women in Sport on Friday night at 7pm when we take on the Titan.

The game will feature a ceremonial puck drop, video messages from female professional athletes, and a chance to win 1of 6 PWHL youth jerseys - 1 from each of the 6 teams.

The Wildcats (33-7-2-0) are ranked #3 in the CHL, sit 1st in the QMJHL - 8 points ahead Drummondville, and are 8-2 of their last 10 games. Bathurst (23-25-2-2) are 4th in the Eastern Conference and 8th overall in the QMJHL. They've won their last 3 games.

The Titan took the latest meeting on Sunday - a 2-1 nailbiter in Bathurst. The Cats fired 45 shots at the Titan net but goalie & First Star Josh Fleming was the difference.

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $12,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a $12,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is the gold Wildcats crewneck sweatshirt - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for a #90 CLOUTIER.

Pier-Etienne Cloutier will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025

Cats Host Titan Friday, Women in Sport Night - Moncton Wildcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.