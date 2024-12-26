Cats-Dogs in Holiday Face-Off Saturday at 4pm

December 26, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats are back on the ice after a 2-week break for some Holiday hockey on Saturday at 4pm!

Saturday's game at the Avenir Centre is our Rock'em Sock'em game, sponsored by Max 103.9. Fans are encouraged to bring socks in support of 20K Sock Day. New, unused socks will be tossed on the ice after the 1st period, then collected and donated to local shelters.

The Wildcats are ranked #2 in the CHL and sit 1st in the QMJHL. Caleb Desnoyers (17G, 25A) leads the Cats with 47 points, followed by German Julius Sumpf (37 Pts) & Slovakian Juraj Pekarcik (35 Pts) who are away at World Juniors.

Markus Vidicek is tied with Desnoyers for tops in Wildcat goals with 17. Etienne Morin is leading the D corps in scoring with 29 pts (7G, 22A).

Jacob Steinman leads the QMJHL in wins with 19 and has carried most of the crease load this season with 27 appearances in 31 games. He sits third in the league in goals against average (2.26) and save percentage (.924).

The Sea Dogs are 16-16 at the Holiday break, 11th place in the Q. The Dogs always play the Cats tough, no matter the standings, and have beaten Moncton 2 times already this season.

Saint John's leading scorer is defender Nate Tivey (4G, 24A) with 28 points. Zachary Morin is 2nd with 24 (10G, 14A). The Sea Dogs will be without their leading goal scorer, 6'6 captain Eriks Mateiko, who has 14 tallies and is representing Latvia at World Juniors.

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 3pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (3:00 to 3:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $15,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is the black '47 crewneck with 'Wildcats' script - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #6 VIDICEK.

Markus Vidicek will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

