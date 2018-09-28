Cathy Perry Named Miners General Manager

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that Cathy Perry has been named the team's new General Manager, replacing John Wilson.

"I am excited and honored to be given the opportunity to further contribute to this great organization," Perry said. "Being a resident of Southern Illinois all my life, I take pride in being a part of this team. I look forward to working with all of our staff to continue providing a great experience for Southern Illinois to enjoy."

Having joined the Miners as their Director of Finance in 2009, Perry has been with Southern Illinois for nine years. She added the title of Assistant General Manager in 2016, helping to oversee the day-to-day operations of the organization. She was born and raised in Marion, graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1995, and currently resides in Carterville with her husband, Jason, and daughters, Brianna and Emily. She had previously worked as a controller for a manufacturing company for 13 years before coming to the Miners.

"I am very excited to name Cathy to this new, expanded role with the organization," Miners COO Mike Pinto said. "Cathy has been an integral part of the leadership team of the Miners for many years and has been incredibly dedicated to our success. She has great management and organizational skills, and has vision on how we can make what we do even better. Our corporate partners and employees have all enjoyed working with her, and her ability to help us execute past events such as the Dr. Pepper Concert Series and the Colt League World Series this summer helped ensure their success."

Be sure to follow the Miners online at siminers.com and on social media as they prepare for the 2019 season!

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.siminers.com.

