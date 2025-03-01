Catherine Dubois Returns to Victoire Lineup

March 1, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Saturday that the team has activated forward Catherine Dubois from long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Dubois is in today's lineup at the Bell Centre where the Victoire will host the Boston Fleet at 2 p.m. ET in the second annual Duel at the Top, presented by Air Canada. The 29-year-old Québec native missed the last four games after suffering an upper-body injury on Feb. 2 against New York. She has four points, including two goals and two assists, in 12 games so far this season.

With Dubois back in the lineup, the Victoire have returned defender Kelly-Ann Nadeau to the team's Reserve Player list.

