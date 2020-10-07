Catching up with Zach Zulkanycz and Larri Vartiainen

The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the return of Zach Zulkanycz and Larri Vartiainen for the 2020-21 FPHL season. Jeremy Skiba had the chance to catch up with both players so fans can get to know them better and to find out what they did under quarantine.

Zach Zulkanycz:

Q: What have you been doing to stay active/busy during quarantine?

A: I began a plumbing apprenticeship so I have been staying busy as an essential worker.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about the upcoming season?

A: I'm looking forward to completing some unfinished business. With Covid ending last season early, we all have unfinished business.

Q: If you could only have one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

A: I would have to pick seafood, specifically sushi. There are so many different varieties of it, so I wouldn't get tired of it.

Q: Who was your favorite NHL player growing up?

A: My favorite player growing up was Jaromir Jagr. I grew up a Pittsburgh Penguins fan in the 90s and there wasn't a more exciting player that I liked to watch.

Q: What is your favorite type of music?

A: I really like hip-hop, rap and R&B. But now living in the Midwest, country is starting to grow on me.

Larri Vartiainen:

Q: What have you been doing to stay active/busy during quarantine?

A: I've been running a lot during the quarantine. It has been nice to get some fresh air and I built my own gym in my garage.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about the upcoming season?

A: Winning the cup and to just be with the boys on the ice and off ice.

Q: If you could only have one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

A: I would definitely go with my mom's salmon pasta.

Q: Who is your favorite NHL player?

A: My favorite NHL player is John Carlson. I just like the way he plays and carries the puck.

Q: What is your favorite type of music?

A: I can listen any kind of music pretty much but if I have to pick, I'd say rap is my favorite.

