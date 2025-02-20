Catching up with Yuki Kawamura

February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle YouTube Video







Catch up with fan favorite and Memphis Hustle Two-Way star Yuki Kawamura as he talks about representing Japan, his relationship with his new teammates and more.

Watch Yuki and the Hustle as they resume the Regular Season and take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 8 PM/ET on ESPN+

