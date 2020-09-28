Catching up with Steven Fowler and Justin Portillo

September 28, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the return of Steven Fowler and Justin Portillo for the 2020-21 FPHL season. Our very own Jeremy Skiba caught up with both players to see how quarantine has treated them and to get to know them better.

Steven Fowler:

Q: What have you been doing to stay active/busy during quarantine?

A: To stay busy I have been taking some personal time, trying to eat healthier and get better on the ice. It's been nice to have some time to focus on recovering and getting faster and stronger for next year.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about this upcoming season?

A: I'm looking forward to coming to the rink every day and being able to see all the guys. It's been a long time and I'm hoping we can pick up right where we left off last year.

Q: If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be?

A: Only one food for the rest of my life, I would have to say pasta. It goes with everything and there is a ton of variations of it.

Q: What's your favorite type of music?

A: I'm pretty easy going about music but I would have to say my favorite kind of music is country.

Q: If you had to spend the entire quarantine with one teammate who would it be?

A: If I had to spend quarantine with one teammate, I would have to say Zach Zulkanycz. We live pretty close and car pooled to practice every day.

Justin Portillo:

Q: What have you been doing to stay active/busy during quarantine?

A: During quarantine I have been working out and training at home. Because of Covid, I did not work my usual off-season job landscaping so I turned our apartment into a gym! I also bought a slice of synthetic ice, roller hockey blades and a net to shoot pucks at.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about this upcoming season?

A: The thing I am looking forward to most this season is playing in Fraser against the new expansion team, the Motor City Rockers.

Q: If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be?

A: If I could eat only one food, it would have to be pizza.

Q: What's your favorite type of music?

A: I love every genre of music but if I had to choose one, it would be rap.

Q: If you had to spend the entire quarantine with one teammate who would it be?

A: If I had to spend quarantine with one teammate it'd probably be Bryan Parsons because we have lived with each other for the past two seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2020

Catching up with Steven Fowler and Justin Portillo - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.