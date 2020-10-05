Catching up with Mike Moroso and Bobby Sokol

October 5, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the return of Mike Moroso and Bobby Sokol for the 2020-21 FPHL season. Jeremy Skiba had the chance to catch up with both players so fans can get to know them better and to find out what they've been up to since quarantine.

Mike Moroso:

Q: What have you been doing to stay active/busy during quarantine?

A: I get in the gym at 7 am about three to four days a week before work and I skate two times a week to stay active. The three months of not being able to do anything was tough!

Q: What are you looking forward to most about the upcoming season?

A: I'm looking forward to getting back to Port Huron and hopefully playing in front of the fans on the weekends.

Q: What is your favorite holiday?

A: My favorite holiday is the Fourth of July. I love celebrating America and getting to light fireworks all day long!

Q: Who was your favorite NHL player growing up?

A: My favorite player growing up was Pavel Datsyuk. Never have I've been more amazed by one player so many times before in my life!

Q: What was your favorite moment from last season?

A: My favorite part of last season was the road trip to Watertown and then to Battle Creek in March. It was a big weekend for the boys and we were able to get the sweep.

Bobby Sokol:

Q: What have you been doing to stay active/busy during quarantine?

A: I have been training a lot off ice and on the ice when I can. I also have been working with one of my best friends, Willie McKeen, on our youth-based training company "Clutch Hockey Systems" to try to expand it and get kids ready for the season whether it's ice or ball hockey.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about the upcoming season?

A: I'm looking forward to just getting back on the ice daily, back with all the boys and trying to win a championship in probably what is my last year of pro hockey.

Q: What is your favorite holiday?

Christmas for sure, I was born the 22nd of December and it's just an all-around happy time of the year.

Q: Who was your favorite NHL player growing up?

A: Pavel Datsyuk, I always admired his hands and the way he played the game.

Q: What was your favorite moment from last season?

A: My favorite part was definitely when my parents got to come up and watch me play twice vs Mentor and Danville, especially since they weren't able to see me play in person since my senior year of college.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2020

Catching up with Mike Moroso and Bobby Sokol - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.