Catching up with Jaylen Nowell
February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video
Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 20, 2025
- Jackson's 25-Point Performance Not Enough in Thursday Matinee with Maine - Indiana Mad Ants
- Charge Return Home to Take a Polar Plunge for Saturday's Special Olympics Game - Cleveland Charge
- Killian Hayes Signs 10-Day Contract with Brooklyn Nets - Long Island Nets
- Cavaliers Sign Nae'Qwan Tomlin to 10-Day Contract - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories
- Washington Signs Erik Stevenson to 10-Day Contract
- Jaylen Nowell Earns NBA G League Player of the Week
- Ruben Nembhard Jr. Named to USA Basketball February 2025 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team
- Jaylen Nowell Earns a 10-Day Call-Up with the Washington Wizards
- Washington Signs Jaylen Martin to Two-Way Contract