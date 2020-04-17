Catching up with Alec Bohm

April 17, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





This article was originally intended to run in the April Threshers Times publication immediately following Phillies Spring Training 2020.

Alec Bohm made quite the splash for the Threshers during the 2019 season. In his 40 games played with Clearwater, Bohm logged a .329 batting average, driving home 25 runs. His impressive performance at the plate earned the then 22-year-old a spot on the Florida State League All Star roster.

Bohm also made an impression on the MLB Pipeline as a whole. Ranked the 30th overall prospect by MLB.com, Bohm got an invite and the start at third base in the 2019 All-Star Futures Game held in July. Manning the hot corner, Bohm allowed no errors. At the plate, he went 1-4 with a triple.

Bohm said his biggest takeaway from the Futures Game experience was the elite company he was in. "Being able to hang out with all of those really good players that we see throughout the year and just being around them, learning from them a little bit and going out and playing a fun game against a bunch of really good guys."

Bohm said he was locker mates with Anthony Kay (LHP, Toronto) and spent time talking to Joey Bart (C, San Francisco Giants), and Will Craig (INF, Pittsburgh).

In his first full season in the minor leagues, Bohm maintained a .305 batting average across three levels. The 2018 first-round pick began the 2019 season in Low-A Lakewood and ended the season in the Eastern League playoffs with Double-A Reading.

"The biggest lesson for me was turning the page", Bohm said of the 2019 season. "We play 140 games, you're gonna go 0-for-20, so for me it was just turning the page and learning to not let one bad day affect the next day and just being consistent, being the same teammate, same guy every day."

Bohm's success in 2019 did not go unnoticed by the Phillies organization. The Omaha, Nebraska, native was recognized as the 2019 Paul Owens Award winner. Named after former player and 1980 Phillies World Series manager Paul "The Pope" Owens, the honor is awarded annually to both the top pitcher and position player in the Phillies minor league system.

"It was a good honor," Bohm said of receiving the award. "Just to see all the work in the previous offseason and it showed the consistency I've had throughout the year."

Bohm said consistency is a focus of his for the 2020 season. "I try not to get too into numbers with goals, I just want to be consistent."

Bohm was invited to attend Phillies Spring Training in Clearwater as a Non-Roster Invitee. Even though the 2020 Spring Training season was brought to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Bohm logged a .474 average with 3 runs batted in during 19 at-bats with the Phillies in the Grapefruit League. The Wichita State product said he was using these spring at-bats with an attention on timing. "Just getting the timing back and getting comfortable, seeing live pitching, and trying to control the strike zone as much as I can," Bohm said.

During his time as a Non-Roster Invitee, Bohm said he took the time to observe veteran players, especially infielder Logan Forsythe, who was recently acquired by the Phillies as a free agent on February 5.

"I think I've probably talked the most with Forsythe and Jay Bruce has been another one," Bohm said. "A lot of really good guys and really good veterans that care and try to help whenever they can."

Bohm and Forsythe share a special commonality in coach Todd Butler, who has spent the past 26 years as either an assistant or head coach in NCAA Division I baseball. "Logan's hitting coach [at the University of Arkansas] was my head coach at Wichita [State], so we kinda have a little bit of history there," said Bohm. "That kinda broke the ice a little bit."

Bohm shares that most of the advice he's gotten from the nine-year veteran has been a little bit of approach, but mostly mental.

"Forsythe's been really good, he lends a helping hand whenever he can," Bohm said. "Rhys [Hoskins] is great. All of them are great. "Bryce [Harper] is great."

When trade rumors were spiraling, Harper was a vet who mentioned his confidence in the young prospect. In an article on MLB.com, Harper was quoted, "You have to be able to know that you developed a player in the minor leagues that can also help you at third base, and Bohm could be that guy for us."

"It's a big compliment," Bohm said of the confidence from the major league player. "If you ask anybody, I think it gives us an extra boost of confidence in knowing that we fit in, we belong, and these guys trust us and believe in us."

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 17, 2020

Catching up with Alec Bohm - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.