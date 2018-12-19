Catcher, Pitcher Duo Ink Deals in Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the signings of C Nick Garland and RHP Matt Murphy for their second professional seasons.

Catcher Nick Garland joins the Wild Things after a brief showing with the now defunct Normal Cornbelters. He was limited to one game of play in the Frontier League after graduating from Central Connecticut State University.

As a Blue Devil, Garland brought consistency behind the plate for Coach Charlie Hickey and staff. His career 33.1% CS percentage was one of the best in program history, which included throwing out 44.4% of runners are a senior. Offensively he hit .258 in 2018 with careers highs HR (4), RBI (29) and walks (22).

"Nick is a player we heard positive things about and he was slated to attend our workout in June. Normal ended up having an immediate need and signed him away." said Assistant GM Tony Buccilli. "He is noted for having pro-quality defensive skills and his numbers reflect the impact he can have on a running game. He is going to bring a unique wrinkle to our catching group", Buccilli stated.

Matt Murphy signs with Washington after the season with now defunct Traverse City Beach Bums. As a rookie he made 12 appearances and 11 starts for the then East Division foe. He struck out 52 batters, while only walking 16, in 57 innings to coincide with his 3-5 record. Of the 11 starts he made professionally, 5 were of the quality variety.

Murphy played college baseball at the University of Rhode Island, rejoining Rhody teammates Taso Stathopoulos and Tyler Barrs now in Washington. During his tenure he pitched 158 innings, allowing 158 hits, striking out 107 opponents and posting a 3.41 ERA. In Atlantic 10 Conference play Murphy shined with a 3-0 record and dominated at home with a 0.67 ERA.

"Matt was one of the three players that was recommended our way by the TC staff. There are slivers of consistency within his outings that we see promise in" Buccilli noted. "We do not plan to change his pitch-to-contact mentality but we already discussed how we can assist with his sequencing to attack hitters. Pollock and our catchers will be great resources to Matt, so we expect him to take a step forward as a pro and slow the game down", Buccilli continued.

The East Division Champions return to the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

