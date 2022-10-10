Catch the 30th Annual Soul Bowl at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, FL - The 30th annual Soul Bowl will be played at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, October 15 from 9:00 AM until 6:30 PM. The full-day youth football festival pits the crosstown rival SYSA Tigers against the East Pensacola-Magee Field Rattlers in five different age-division games.

The fun-filled day at the ballpark will begin with the kickoff of the first game at 9:00 AM with subsequent games following at 10:30 AM, 12:00 PM, 2:30 PM, and 4:00 PM. Age divisions include 6-under, 8-under, 10-under, 12-under, and 14-under.

Gates will open at 8:00 AM. Tickets purchased in advance are $9 and include access to all five games. V.I.P. tickets are available for $50 which include access to the full day of football and an exclusive chef-prepared meal in the Hancock-Whitney Club at the ballpark from 12:00-2:00 PM. General Admission and V.I.P. tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com.

Outside of the ballpark, a family-fun tailgate experience will be set up, offering a variety of Soul Food, food trucks, and vendors to guests. Stadium concessions will also be open and available inside the stadium. Food and beverage purchased from the event vendors may be brought into the stadium, but other outside food and drink is prohibited.

The 2022 Soul Bowl is made possible through the support of Troy Rafferty and Levin Papantonio Law Firm, Cox Communications, and Florida Blue.

