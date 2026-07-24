CATCH HIM IF YOU CAN! Austin Mack Turns on the Jets for a 57-Yard TD!

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Cody Fajardo drops a dime to Austin Mack, who hauls it in for a late third-quarter touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026

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