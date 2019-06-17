Catch a Mud Hens Home Game: June 18 to 23

Overall Record: 28-39 | Current Streak: 1 Loss

ROAD GAME RESULTS

June 11 at Durham (5-4 Loss)

June 12 at Durham (6-1 Loss)

June 13 at Durham (6-3 Loss)

June 14 at Norfolk (7-2 Win)

June 15 at Norfolk (11-4 Win)

June 16 at Norfolk (1-0 Loss)

MUD HENS-- Home Tuesday through Sunday (All Times Eastern):

Tuesday, June 18 vs. Lehigh Valley at 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Wednesday, June 19 vs. Lehigh Valley at 12:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Thursday, June 20 vs. Lehigh Valley at 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Friday, June 21 Doubleheader vs. Rochester at 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Saturday, June 22 vs. Rochester at 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Sunday, June 23 vs. Rochester at 4:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

PROMOTIONS

FIREWORKS, HENSVILLE LIVE! CONCERT and ROOFTOP DJ-- Friday & Saturday Postgames

Postgame fireworks: Stay in your seats after the game for the tremendous postgame fireworks display!

Hensville Live! Concerts: Head across the street after the game and fireworks for a FREE Hensville Live! postgame concert. Friday: Distant Cousinz. Saturday: Captain Fantastic: A Tribute to Elton John

Jam out with the Rooftop DJ: Meet at Holy Toledo! Rooftop after the game. Enjoy cold beer, craft cocktails, postgame fireworks, rootop views and tracks from DJ Ey.

Wednesday, June 19

Calling all Summer Groups: Summer Rec Day falls on a special week day, noon game and is the perfect opportunity to head to the ballpark with your day care, youth camp or summer group!

Make a Date with Your Toddler: The Mud Hens also invite toddlers to the noon game for Toddler Day with Muddy, featuring mascot and PJ Masks appearances.

Thursday, June 20

Future Mud Hens Baseball Camp: Kids can learn from the pros at the Future Mud Hen 2-Day Skills Camp on Thursday, June 20 and Friday June 21. Camp features fundamental stations run by Mud Hens players and competitions followed by an award ceremony.

Swirl and sip on the rooftop: Craft the perfect night out by adding the Rooftop Wine Tasting to your ballpark visit. Wine Tastings include four 2 oz samples, one drink ticket, all-you-can-eat appetizers and a game ticket.

Friday, June 21

Bounce over to the Inflatable Theme Park: Bring the family out to Hensville Park as it turns into a gigantic inflatable playground before summer weekend games.

Go crazy with the ZOOperstars!: Be ready to laugh at this hilarious in-game entertainment featuring inflatable characters with clever names derived from baseball legends.

Rally the troops and pack your tents: Get ready for a great scouting adventure at the ballpark. Boy Scouts are invited to campout in the outfield of Fifth Third Field and enjoy tons of scout exclusive activities.

Saturday, June 22

Hop in on the pregame fun: Make your way through the obstacle course, jump in the bounce house, play the inflatable games, or try your skills at the speed pitch. The Inflatable Theme Park is fun for all ages.

Get ready for a great scouting adventure: Pitch your tent, unroll your sleeping bags and get settled in for a family-friendly movie after the game. All Girl Scouts are invited to sleepover in the outfield and enjoy tons of scout exclusive activities.

Sunday, June 23

Bouncing, jumping, laughing, playing: Bring the family downtown early for the Inflatable Theme Park. All the pregame fun at Hensville Park is FREE with that day's Mud Hens ticket.

Kids Run the Bases: After every Sunday game all kids aged 12 and under are invited onto the field to run the bases!

GIVEAWAYS

Saturday, June 22

Score a FREE haircut with Great Clips Charity Cuts! Representatives will be available on the main concourse during the game. Haircuts are free and donations are welcome. All donations will benefit local charities. Presented By Great Clips

Sunday, June 23

See how you size up: The first 1,000 children 13 and under will receive a Muddy Growth Chart poster upon entrance. Presented by CollegeAdvantage.

