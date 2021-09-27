Castro Named Triple-A East Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball and the Indianapolis Indians announced today that infielder Rodolfo Castro was named the Triple-A East Player of the Week (Sept. 20-26) after he hit three home runs in four games at Omaha.

Castro was promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 20 and made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday at Omaha. He started in four games during the five-game road trip and hit .471 (8-for-17) with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI. His three home runs tied for first among league leaders for the week. He also ranked in the top 10 in slugging percentage (2nd, 1.118), hits (T-2nd), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 5), batting average (3rd), OPS (3rd, 1.618), total bases (3rd, 19), runs scored (T- 3rd, 6) RBI (T-3rd), doubles (T-4th) and on-base percentage (T-8th, .500).

The switch-hitter made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Detroit on April 21, 2021 and became the first player in MLB's modern era to have his first five big-league hits all be home runs. In 72 games with Altoona, he hit .242 (69-for-285) with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 RBI.

Castro was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on Oct. 30, 2015 out of the Dominican Republic and had his contract first selected on Nov. 20, 2020.

