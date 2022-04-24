NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Castillo Joins Dragons

April 24, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release


The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster addition today:

Right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo has been added to the Dayton roster on a Major League Baseball injury rehabilitation assignment.

Castillo is expected to start today's game for the Dragons against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 1:05 p.m at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Tickets are available at daytondragons.com or by calling (937) 228-2287.

Castillo has spent five full seasons with the Reds since being acquired in a trade with the Marlins prior to the 2017 season. He represented the Reds in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

