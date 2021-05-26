Castillo, Hill Lead Smokies to Big Road Win

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (8-11) snapped their six game road losing streak with an 11-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (12-8) at AT&T Field Wednesday night. Erick Castillo finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, two runs, and a walk, he also threw out two Lookouts trying to steal. Darius Hill was 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, and three runs scored.

Both teams scored a run in the first. Hill singled and scored on Grayson Byrd's double to put the Smokies on the board. The Lookouts answered in the bottom half after back-to-back doubles from Alejo Lopez and Michael De Leon. Castillo's RBI single in the second gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead.

The Smokies sent eight to the plate and scored four times in the fourth. Castillo scored on Hill's bunt single and Connor Myers scored on Miguel Amaya's single to extend the Smokies lead to 4-1. Tyler Payne's two-run single gave the Smokies a 6-1 lead. Brian Rey's two-run single in the bottom of the fourth cut the Lookouts deficit to 6-3.

The Smokies added five more runs in the eighth to break the game open. Christopher Morel drew a walk to lead off the inning and moved to third on D.J. Wilson's double. Both scored on Castillo's two-run single. After Connor Myers singled, Hill hit a three-run home run to right field, his first of the season, to extend the Smokies lead to 11-3.

RHP Scott Effross (W, 3-0) earned the win in relief, he allowed just one hit and struck out one in three scoreless innings. RHP Ethan Roberts and RHP Manuel Rodriguez both pitched scoreless innings. Myers finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs, and a stolen base. Wilson was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs, and a stolen base in his first Double-A start.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their series at AT&T Field on Thursday night. First pitch between LHP Luis Lugo (0-3, 13.03) and LHP Connor Curlis (1-1, 2.87) is scheduled for 7:15 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

