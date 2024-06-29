Sports stats



Castillo Breaks Winnipeg Franchise Record with a Massive 60-Yd Field Goal: CFL

June 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Sergio Castillo gets it through the uprights on a 60-yd field goal to break the franchise record for the Bombers.
