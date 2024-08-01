Castillo Breaks CFL Record with Second 60-Yd Field Goal this Season!: CFL
August 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Castillo does it again! With a 60-yd field goal, he becomes the first player in CFL history to kick two 60+ yard field goals in one season.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 1, 2024
- Two fined for previous week's infractions - CFL
- Dheilly Retires - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Game Day at a Glance - Week 9 vs. Edmonton - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stamps Face Argos on Heritage Night - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- 20th Annual Banjo Bowl Presented by Casinos of Winnipeg Sold Out
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Announce 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee & Special Honourees
- Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back Aaron Grymes to Practice Roster
- Blue Bombers Add Receiver Lucky Whitehead to Practice Roster
- Case Added to Practice Roster