Castillo Breaks CFL Record with Second 60-Yd Field Goal this Season!: CFL

August 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Castillo does it again! With a 60-yd field goal, he becomes the first player in CFL history to kick two 60+ yard field goals in one season.

