Castanon Doubles Twice as Missions Even Series in Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night. The young hitters for the Missions did most of the damage during their 7-2 victory on Friday. Leading the way were Marcos Castanon and Brandon Valenzuela who combined for three doubles and four runs driven in. Efrain Contreras dominated out of the bullpen with three scoreless innings and eight strikeouts. The Missions evened up the series at two games apiece.

Nick Krauth was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The Missions plated one run on two hits in the top of the first inning. Jackson Merrill drew a one-out walk and Juan Fernandez hit a single. With two outs in the frame, Marcos Castanon doubled to left-center field and Merrill scored the first run of the game. San Antonio took an early 1-0 lead.

Bobby Milacki was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, Frisco evened the scored in the second. Leading off the inning, Josh Hatcher left the yard for a solo home run. His fourth long ball of the season made it a 1-1 game.

The Missions regained the lead with four runs on three hits in the top of the third inning. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch and Merrill laid down a bunt single to start the frame. Fernandez doubled and drove in Reyes. After a pop out and a walk, Brandon Valenzuela drove in two runs with a double to right field. Following a walk to Korry Howell, Chandler Seagle drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. San Antonio took a 5-1 lead.

Facing James Bourque, the RoughRiders had a chance to break into the deficit. Jax Biggers began the inning with a base hit and advanced to second base on a passed ball. Aaron Zavala and Luisangel Acuna drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Bourque retired the next two batters before handing the ball off to Lake Bachar. Inheriting a bases loaded, two-out situation, he got Hatcher to ground out to end the inning.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the fourth inning. With two outs in the frame, Daniel Johnson doubled to extend the inning. Castanon doubled and drove in Johnson. The Missions extended their lead to 6-1.

Frisco had the bases loaded again in the fourth inning. Bachar retired two of the first three batters with David Garcia reaching base on a single. Biggers and Zavala each drew walks to load the bases. The right-hander left them loaded and got Acuna to ground out.

San Antonio used the long ball to add their seventh run of the game in the seventh inning. Facing Michael Brewer, Johnson hit a leadoff home run to right field. His seventh long ball of the season made it a 7-1 ballgame.

Bachar allowed one hit for the Missions across 1.1 innings in relief of Bourque. Efrain Contreras, in his second relief appearance of the season, struck out eight batters in three scoreless innings.

Kevin Kopps pitched the eighth inning for San Antonio. The right-hander issued a walk to Kellen Strahm to begin the inning. After a ground out and a wild pitch, Strahm found himself at second base. After stealing third base, he scored on a throwing error from Seagle. The Missions remained ahead 7-2.

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, July 22nd. Left-hander Daniel Camarena (1-4, 6.34) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Noah Bremer (0-1, 10.80) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

