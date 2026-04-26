UFL Houston Gamblers

Cashing in on the Run Game

Published on April 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers YouTube Video


Houston's run game pays off. Jalen White for 6, Gamblers on top!

#ufl #football #houstongamblers

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United Football League Stories from April 26, 2026


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