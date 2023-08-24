Cashew Chickens Outlast Hooks 12-10 in Thursday Night Slugfest

Springfield, MO - Both the Springfield Cashew Chickens and the Hooks combined for 28 hits tonight, but four Springfield home runs from Victor Scott II, Mike Antico, Chandler Redmond, and Thomas Saggese led the Cashew Chickens to their 12-10 win over Corpus Christi Thursday Night at Hammons Field. Springfield leads the series 2-1.

Decisions:

W: RHP Logan Sawyer (4-3)

L: RHP Tyler Brown (4-3)

Notables:

Just a day after he hit 3 home runs Wednesday night, Chandler Redmond struck again with his 28th home run of the season. He is now just five home runs away from breaking the Cardinals single-season record of 32 home runs and six away from breaking the all-time record of 59

Thomas Saggese continues to be on of the most dominant players in Minor League Baseball. He's reached base safely in all 21 games played as a Springfield Cardinals, the longest on-base streak of a Springfield Cardinal this season, and after slugging his 22nd home run of the season tonight, he now leads all of Double-A with 94 RBIs, 143 hits, 244 total bases, and 84 runs.

Mike Antico slugged his 15th home run of the season, putting him just 5 long balls away from accomplishing the rare 20-20 season, where a player hits 20 home runs and steals 20 bases. Antico went 3-for-5 with 7 total bases on the night.

On Deck:

Friday, August 25, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Tink Hence (2-3, 6.54) vs. CC RHP Blair Henley (3-5, 4.63)

Great Southern Bank $9,000 Giveaway / Friday Fireworks / Final Cashew Chickens Series / Cashew Chickens Jersey Auction benefiting the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools continues on milbauctions.com

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

