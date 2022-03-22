Casey Harris Makes his Hockey Return

March 22, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Every member of the Port Huron community is familiar with the restaurant Casey's. It has been a staple of the community for the past twenty years and is one of the best places in town to grab a bite to eat. Before opening Casey's and moving to Port Huron, Casey Harris was a D1 hockey standout and signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins AHL team in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He moved to Port Huron and played with the Port Huron Beacons, and when they moved to Roanoke, he had the chance to go with them, but he opted to stay in Port Huron to raise his family.

Casey was due to return a couple of seasons ago, but unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed his return. The video documenting Harris's story and why he is returning to the game found its way to Jacksonville, Florida, which is making a 30 for 30 on his journey to his last game. They need one last piece of the story, and that is to play his final game.

Harris has become a key member of Port Huron, and Casey had one request for this game, and that is to sell out McMorran Place! Harris knows the talent on this team and has seen in the past when McMorran is sold out it's an incredible hocket atmosphere. Harris talked about the talent on the Prowlers, and he knows what this team is capable of and how far they can go once the playoffs begin.

Prowlers' nation, we need your help, so come out and show your support on Saturday, April 16th, as it's our last home game of the regular season and a potential playoff preview when we take on the Columbus River Dragons. The Prowlers have done incredible playing against the River Dragons on home ice, only dropping one home game against them. It will be an all-out war, and as a bonus, Casey Harris will be playing in the game.

There is still plenty of time to get tickets for Prowlers nation's special event. To purchase tickets, you can use the link on our website or contact the McMorran Box Office at (810)9856166. You aren't going to want to miss this game, Prowlers nation. We hope to see you all there. Look out for the sit-down interview with Casey Harris as we take a deep dive into why he is back to play this last game of hockey and what the town of Port Huron means to him. Go, Prowlers!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2022

Casey Harris Makes his Hockey Return - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.