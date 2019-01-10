Casey Candaele to Manage Canadians in 2019

January 10, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club in cooperation with the Toronto Blue Jays are proud to announce our coaching staff for the upcoming season. Led by manager nine-year Major Leaguer Casey Candaele (can-DELL), much of the 2019 staff is new with only Aaron Mathews returning from last year's roster. Pitching Coach Demetre Kokoris and Position Coach Danny Canellas are among the new faces expected this coming season out at historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Candaele, 57, becomes the 12th manager in Vancouver Canadians Short-Season history dating back to 2000 and takes over for Dallas McPherson who guided the C's to a 40-36 (.526) record in his first and only season.

With 18 years of professional baseball experience including nine in the Major Leagues with Montreal, Houston and Cleveland, Casey Candaele brings a wealth of experience to the Canadians this summer after spending 2018 as manager of the Dunedin Blue Jays (Florida St. League) where he led his team to a 69-68 (.504) record including a 38-31 (.551) mark in the second half.

In 2017, Candaele was the first base coach for the Seattle Mariners serving in that role for two seasons and has also served as a Minor League Coordinator within the Texas Rangers organization. His late mother, Helen Callaghan St. Aubin, played in the All-American Baseball League, making him and his mother the only mother-son combination believed to have played professional baseball at the highest levels available (courtesy mariners.com).

Demetre Kokoris, 35, is entering his 1st professional season within the Blue Jays organization having spent the past two seasons as Pitching Coach with Point Loma of the NCAA. The native of San Marino, CA has also been on coaching staffs at the University of Oregon, Santa Barbara City College & University of South Carolina.

Aaron Mathews, 36, is the lone returning member of the Canadians coaching staff from a season ago after guiding Vancouver to Top-3 finishes in doubles, triples and stolen bases within the Northwest League. Mathews previously served at Triple-A Buffalo as the Bisons Hitting Coach and welcomed his first child into his family last summer as the Canadians wrapped up their 2018 schedule.

Danny Canellas, 23, was one of three catchers on the Dunedin Blue Jays roster last season so his familiarity with Casey Candaele will be helpful as the Position Coach enters his first summer with the Canadians. Canellas last played in 2014 within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization before he was eventually signed by the Blue Jays as a free agent in 2017.

The Blue Jays also announced on Thursday that Luke Greene has been named Trainer for the Canadians while Justin Batcher will become the team's new Strength & Conditioning Coach. Both Greene and Batcher spent last season with the Bluefield Blue Jays of the Appalachian League.

The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club opens up the 2019 season at home on Friday, June 14th with a Scotiabank Opening Day 'Nooner at The Nat with the first pitch set for 1:05pm! Tickets and Ticket Packages are on-sale now by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.