Case Closed: Williams, Tacos Sizzle Past Ports 8-1

August 15, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Tacos (60-29) diced up the Stockton Ports (37-52) 8-1 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. With the triumph, Fresno becomes the third team in Minor League Baseball to reach 60 victories, joining the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Charleston RiverDogs. The Tacos also won their 10th series of the season and their fifth at home.

Fresno's offense pounded out 13 hits, giving them 64 total knocks over the past five contests. Five separate batters notched multi-hits with a pair of starters securing two or more RBI. Eddy Diaz spanked three singles and stole two bases for the Tacos. Diaz has recorded 14 hits in his last five affairs and has 36 steals while with Fresno. He is now in sole possession of fourth place on the franchise single-season steals list. Warming Bernabel smoked two hits, including a double while scoring a pair of runs. He has now mustered back-to-back multi-hit games. Joe Aeilts whacked two RBI singles and made a diving catch in foul territory. Cristopher Navarro blasted a three-run moonshot to deep left field, his first homer with the Tacos. Finally, Bladimir Restituyo swiped three bases, tying a season-best and roped a pair of singles. Overall, Fresno stole seven bases, pushing their yearly total to 169.

The Tacos pitching staff cooked up a great outing with four arms combining on the one-run, four-hit masterpiece. Case Williams (1-0, win) booked a career-high six innings, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three. Anderson Pilar, Gavin Hollowell and Robinson Hernandez wrapped up the final three frames without permitting a base runner. Ports starter Osvaldo Berrios (3-6) suffered the loss after five innings of three-run ball. Sahid Valenzuela provided the only Stockton RBI after a triple plated T.J. Schofield-Sam. The clubs conclude the series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Cristopher Navarro (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- RF Joe Aeilts (2-4, 2 RBI, R, SB)

- CF Bladimir Restituyo (2-4, RBI, R, 3 SB)

- DH Warming Bernabel (2-3, 2B, 2 R, HBP, SB)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (3-5, R, 2 SB)

- RHP Case Williams (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

- Grizzlies bullpen (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 2B Sahid Valenzuela (1-4, 3B, RBI)

- RF Junior Perez (1-3)

- DH Danny Bautista (1-3)

On Deck:

Sunday, August 15 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton RHP Angello Infante (1-0, 4.50) vs. Fresno LHP Austin Kitchen (1-1, 4.33), 5:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Drew Romo extended his hit streak to 20 games after an infield single. He is two games shy of tying Euribiel Angeles for the Low-A West's longest hit streak.

