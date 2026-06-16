Cascade Brings the Brooms to Utah and Picks up the Franchise's First-Ever Sweep

Published on June 16, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The first two series of the season have been nothing short of eventful for the Portland Cascade. The team not only made their Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) debut, but it's exceeded far beyond your run-of-the-mill milestones.

The latest is the first franchise sweep, routing the reigning champs at their home field. Pitcher Kelly Maxwell helped the team secure the third win on Monday night, defeating the Talons 3-2.

Kelly Maxwell evened her record to 1-1 after allowing two runs on five hits over 6.1 innings of work. She was reliant on her defense with just two strikeouts and limited free bases to two. Sam Landry entered in the seventh to record the final two outs.

Portland scored all three of its runs in the first three innings to build an early 3-1 advantage. Sydney Stewart, Sierra Sacco-Ferrie and Korbe Otis all logged RBIs.

The Cascade has won four straight games after opening the season with two losses, and in the four-game winning stretch, they've outscored their opponents by a 20-8 margin.

Now, the Cascade will make its way to the Pacific Northwest for the first time to debut in front of a home crowd. The team's home opener begins on Thursday with a three-game series against the Oklahoma City Spark. The 2026 season and tickets are available here.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 16, 2026

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