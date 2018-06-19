C's Fall 2-0 In Eugene; Shutout For Second Time This Series

(PK Park - Eugene, OR) - LF Fernando Kelli hit his 1st home run of the season in the bottom of the 1st inning off of Canadians RHP Josh Winckowski and proved to be enough to help Eugene top Vancouver 2-0 on Monday night.

The Canadians, shutout for the second time in four games this season, mustered just four hits off of Emeralds pitching that was led by RHP Ryan Williams who was on a MiLB rehab assignment down from Triple-A Iowa. The 26-year old last pitched against Vancouver in 2014 as a member of the Boise Hawks and has since spent time between the Northwest league and Iowa of the Pacific Coast League. Williams went six strong innings allowing just three hits before turning the ball over to RHP Luis Aquino (2.0IP, 0H, 2SO) and RHP Dalton Geekie who had a clean 9th inning to secure his first save of the summer.

Vancouver got five strong innings from RHP Josh Winckowski who allowed the solo home run and three hits in the bottom of the first inning but nothing more over his final four frames. RHP Justin Watts (2.0IP, 1H, 3SO) and RHP Denis Diaz (1.0IP, 1H, 1SO) also held the Emeralds at bay over the game's final innings.

The Canadians offense was in tough on Monday with DH Chris Bec the only bat to have a noticeable night going 2-for-4 to improve his average to .308 (4-for-13) through three games. 2B Nick Podkul grabbed a base hit in the 9th inning to extend his hitting streak to three games in the loss.

The defeat drops the Canadians to 1-3 (.250) on the early season and moves them into a three-way for second in the Northwest League North Division a game back of Tri-City (2-2). The win moves Eugene to 3-1 (.750).

Vancouver will play the finale of this five-game road series on Tuesday, June 19th at 7:05pm as LHP Elio Silva (0-0, 0.00) takes on RHP Jose Albertos (0-0, 0.00) out at PK Park on the campus of the University of Oregon.

The Canadians return to Scotiabank Field on Wednesday, June 20th at 7:05pm to host the Everett Aquasox for the first of three games. Tickets to both Thursday, June 21st (7:05pm) and Friday, June 22nd (1:05pm) are available at www.canadiansbaseball.com.

