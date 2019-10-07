Carvalho Reunites with Rivermen

October 7, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced today that Jordan Carvalho has signed a professional tryout agreement for the team's upcoming training camp. Carvalho, a forward who played for the Rivermen during the 2017-18 campaign, joins a bevy of other players, including Alex D'Oliveira, Skyler Smutek, and Zach Nieminen who have also signed tryout agreements. Training camp for the Rivermen begins October 9th.

Carvalho's rookie season in the SPHL began with Mississippi before he was dealt to the Rivermen four games into the year. In 46 games with Peoria, the now 27-year-old tallied six goals and 24 points in the 2017-18 regular season. He also skated in all seven postseason games, including the President's Cup Finals against Huntsville.

Joining Carvalho on the forward end is fellow third year pro, Zach Nieminen. Playing previously for Huntsville and Roanoke, Nieminen has 11 goals and 23 points to his credit at the professional level. Prior to the SPHL, Nieminen, 25, spent four years at Buffalo State College, playing at the NCAA-Division III level. He is tied for most games played in Buffalo State history with 106.

A pair of defensemen were also signed to professional tryout agreements. Alex D'Oliveira and Skyler Smutek both come to the Rivermen with prior experience in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Oliveira, 26, is looking to crack his first SPHL lineup, while Smutek has 69 games under his belt. Smutek, 29, skated with Quad City last season, finishing fourth on the team in penalty minutes, coupled with five fighting majors. Two of those majors took place in bouts with Rivermen Captain, Alec Hagaman.

In other roster news, defenseman Dillon Hill has been released from his tryout contract, while Rivermen forward Beau Walker has elected to retire.

Season tickets and single game tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.