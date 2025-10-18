Carter Jr. Jumps the Route and Takes It to the House I CFL
Published on October 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Rob Carter Jr. intercepts Cody Fajardo early in the second half to give the Lions the lead in a must win game for the Elks.
Canadian Football League Stories from October 17, 2025
