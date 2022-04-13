Cartaya Grand Slams in Opening Night Win

April 13, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes got out to a huge early lead and then held on for an opening-night win over the Inland Empire 66ers, 8-6 on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

Diego Cartaya's grand slam in the fourth inning helped Rancho take an early 8-0 lead.

The 66ers chipped away and then eventually got a grand slam of their own in the ninth, as Werner Blakely connected off Ben Harris to bring Inland Empire within two.

Harris followed by striking out Alexander Ramirez, then gave way to Joan Valdez, who retired the last hitter to earn his first save of the year.

Quakes' reliever Edgardo Henriquez (1-0) fired 2.2 scoreless innings and was credited with the win.

Dodgers' rehabbing reliever Tommy Kahnle pitched a 1-2-3 inning first, getting his second start for the Quakes over the last four days.

Rancho (2-2) will send Jerming Rosario to the mound on Wednesday at 6:30pm, as they look to make it two straight. Inland Empire will go with Fernando Guanare in his season debut.

Wednesday is Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, as for just three dollars, fans can bring their dogs to LoanMart Field. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.