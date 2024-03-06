Carson Rose Named Warrior/SPHL Player of the Month
March 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
The SPHL announced today that Carson Rose of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Month for February.
Rose scored nine goals, including a pair of game-winners, and added six assists in just 10 games as the Bulls went 8-1-1 to maintain their hold on first place.
Rose recorded a point in all but two games in February, including five multi-point outings, while scoring a goal in six consecutive games. Rose currently owns the SPHL season high for goals in a game with four back on January 26 vs. Evansville.
The Surrey, BC native ranks second in the SPHL with 51 points, while his 24 goals are the fourth-most in the league, matching his career high set in his rookie season in 2021/22. Rose also leads the SPHL in shots (201) and shootout goals (3) while ranking fifth with a +20 rating.
Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Month were: Matt Hobbs, Evansville (4g, 7a), Dylan Stewart, Huntsville (4g, 7a, +4), Dawson McKinney, Knoxville (8g, 1a, +2), Billy Jerry, Macon (4g, 2a), Nick Latinovich, Peoria (5-2-1, 1.72 gaa, 0.927 sv%), Leif Mattson, Quad City (4g, 9a, +4) and CJ Stubbs, Roanoke (4g, 6a)
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from March 6, 2024
- Filion and Marcinkevics Return Among Multiple Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Carson Rose Named Warrior/SPHL Player of the Month - Birmingham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.