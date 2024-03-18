Carsen Plumadore to Join Woodchucks for 2024 Summer

Wausau, WI - Right-Hander Carsen Plumadore is gearing up to join the Wausau Woodchucks pitching roster for the 2024 season.

RHP - Carsen Plumadore | 6'2" | L/R | Senior | Georgia Southwestern

Originally from Buford, Georgia, Plumadore played his high school baseball at Cherokee Bluff High School.

Plumadore has had a dominant college career, and specifically shined in his March 22nd, 2022 outing striking out 7 batters in 6 innings. He is coming off a strong junior season, appearing in 16 games for the Hurricanes, recording 32 strikeouts in 38 innings of work.

Opening Day for the Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season is Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. The first 500 fans 18 and older will receive a hat, sponsored by Wisconsin Lottery. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

