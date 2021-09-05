Carreras Swipes Record-Breaking Base as Fresno Slides Past Stockton 3-2

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (70-37) mustered a 3-2 victory over the Stockton Ports (40-64) Saturday night from Banner Island Ballpark. With the triumph, Fresno improved to 10-1 at Stockton, 50-7 when allowing three runs or fewer and pushed their playoff berth magic number to two. The Grizzlies also became the fourth team in Minor League Baseball to reach 36 road wins.

Seven Fresno starters managed one hit in the triumph. Robby Martin recorded a single and walk while scoring twice. His single lengthened his hit streak to a current squad-high seven contests. Bryant Quijada notched the lone Grizzlies RBI and Eddy Diaz spanked the only Fresno extra-base hit. In the top of the fourth, Julio Carreras swiped second base, giving the Grizzlies 210 stolen bags on the year. That would break the all-time team record, which was held by the 2011 Grizzlies.

The Ports offense secured seven hits in the loss. Zack Gelof and T.J. Schofield-Sam smacked doubles with the latter picking up one RBI. Joshwan Wright returned to the lineup with two hits and one RBI while CJ Rodriguez reached base three times for Stockton.

Fresno righty Tony Locey (3-0) hurled five innings of one-run ball, striking out eight. The Grizzlies are now 19-5 in games pitched by Locey (8-1 as a starter). Blake Goldsberry tossed one and one-third frames, logging his fifth hold. Robinson Hernandez wrapped up the win with two shutout innings, chronicling his Low-A West best 14th save.

Ports starter Grant Holman (0-1) chucked three innings, permitting one hit and walk while fanning a pair. Luis Florentino scattered six hits in four solid frames of work. Pedro Vazquez punched out four of the five batters he faced. The clubs conclude their series at 6:05 pm tomorrow evening.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Robinson Hernandez (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- RHP Tony Locey (5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K)

- LF Robby Martin (1-3, 2 R, BB)

- SS Julio Carreras (1-4, R, SB)

- C Bryant Quijada (1-3, RBI, CS)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- Stockton staff (9.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

- 3B Joshwan Wright (2-4, RBI)

- DH Zack Gelof (1-4, 2B, R, BB)

On Deck:

Sunday, September 5 @ Stockton Ports, Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (5-2, 4.93) vs. Stockton RHP Pedro Santos (3-5, 6.75), 6:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Fresno has won 20 of their last 26, 22 of their last 29 and 28 of their last 37 road games. In that span, the Grizzlies pitching staff have tossed five shutouts and allowed three runs or fewer 24 times (22-2 record). Over nine away series this year, the Grizzlies have yet to lose one of them, picking up six wins and three ties. Fresno has also won or tied their last 11 series (home and away) with their most recent series loss coming versus Stockton from June 15th-20th (2-4).

