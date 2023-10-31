Carolina Signs Roman Kraemer to a PTO

October 31, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have announced the signing of forward Roman Kraemer to a Professional Tryout Offer, the team announced today.

Kraemer, 25, is a native of Pittsburgh, PA and joins the Thunderbirds after playing in 20 games for the Melbourne Ice of the Australian Ice Hockey League. In the 20 games, Kraemer scored 19 goals and tallied 22 assists, accruing 41 points in the short span.

The forward played college hockey at Robert Morris, playing on its D1 program from 2019 to 2021, before the school disbanded its hockey program. Kramer stayed at Robert Morris and played on its ACHA team, putting up 63 points in 30 games in 2021, and 69 points in 2022.

The Thunderbirds return to action on Friday, November 3rd, on the road in Wytheville, VA, squaring off with the Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Apex Center. Fans can watch the game live on Thunderbirds TV or listen on WTOB 980 AM.

