Carolina Makes Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Columbus Meeting

The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have signed goalie Frankie McClendon to a professional tryout offer. Forward Roman Kraemer and defenseman Clay Keeley have been listed as active, and goalie Anthony Butrico has been released on waivers, the team announced today.

McClendon, a native of Oakland, CA, returns to the Thunderbirds after spending the last three seasons with the Danbury Hat Tricks. In those three years, McClendon played in 32 games posting a 19-10-0 record.

The 30-year-old netminder spent 2017-2019 with Carolina playing in 16 games, recording a 4-0-0 record in 2019 with a 1.25 goals against average.

McClendon has been in the FPHL since 2015-16, when he made three appearances for the Berlin River Drivers.

Kraemer and Keeley have both been listed as active ahead of this weekend's tilts against the Columbus River Dragons.

With the addition of McClendon, goalie Anthony Butrico has been released on waivers. The Thunderbirds roster currently sits at 19 with 10 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies.

Carolina returns to action on Friday evening in Columbus against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from the Columbus Civic Center.

