Carolina League Championship Series Changed to One-Game Playoff Tonight

September 11, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) News Release





Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Carolina League President Geoff Lassiter today announced that due to the states of emergency in both North Carolina and Virginia, and Hurricane Florence approaching the Mid- Atlantic region, the Carolina League's Mills Cup championship series between the Buies Creek Astros and the Potomac Nationals will be shortened to a one-game, winner-takes-all contest in Buies Creek, North Carolina tonight.

"The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, fans and the employees of the teams is our primary concern and moving this series to a one-game playoff is the right thing to do," said Carolina League President Geoff Lassiter. "We appreciate the cooperation of the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros organizations on this matter and we wish the best for those in the path of Hurricane Florence."

The gates will open at 5 p.m. ET with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

