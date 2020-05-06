Carolina League Cancels 2020 All-Star Game

Lynchburg, Va. - The 2020 Carolina League All-Star Game presented by the Central Virginia Sports Commission has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lynchburg Hillcats were scheduled to host the event June 23, 2020.

"The decision to cancel the All-Star game was tough, but we are committed to the safety of our players and fans first and foremost," said Hillcats' President Chris Jones. "We want to thank the Lynchburg community, especially the Central Virginia Sports Commission for supporting what would have been our first All-Star game since 1995. The Hillcats still have a positive outlook that we will have a jam-packed schedule this season that fans can enjoy in a healthy way."

Fans can exchange the value of their All-Star Game ticket or request a refund by contacting Assistant General Manager, Peter Billups ([email protected]). Those still looking for some Hillcats' content during this time can follow the team's social media accounts.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1940. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Maura Sheridan at [email protected]

